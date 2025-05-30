Congress Kerala's 'one nation, one husband' tweet sparks row, BJP slams it as insult to Hindu custom

​A tweet posted by the Kerala unit of the Congress party with the tagline “One Nation, One Husband”, aimed as a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has triggered a fresh political controversy in the state. The post, widely circulated on social media, drew sharp criticism from the BJP’s Kerala unit, which accused the Congress of disrespecting Hindu customs and indulging in appeasement politics.

What was the tweet by the Congress party?

The Kerala Congress, from its official handle, tweeted an image along with the caption “One Nation, One Husband”. The tweet appeared to be a sarcastic take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal life and was seemingly in reference to various central schemes named with the “One Nation” prefix.

The tweet quickly gained traction online, prompting immediate political backlash, especially from the BJP which found the content to be offensive and derogatory towards Hindu sentiments.

What was BJP's Response?

The BJP’s Kerala unit responded strongly, alleging that the tweet was not just a political swipe, but a direct attack on Hindu customs and traditions, particularly targeting married women who wear Sindooram (vermilion), a symbol of marital status in Hindu culture.

"This tweet isn’t just politics — it’s an assault on Hindu customs and insult of Sindooram-wearing women. To millions of women in Kerala, Sindooram is sacred, a symbol of marriage and womanhood,” BJP Keralam said.

The BJP went on to claim that the tweet reflects the ideology of the "PFI fraction within Congress", accusing them of launching consistent attacks on Hindu and Christian beliefs for vote bank politics.

"This is what happens when this handle is run by the PFI fraction within Congress — relentless attacks on Hindu and Christian beliefs, all to appease one vote bank."

They further referenced past controversies involving the Congress’s silence or complicity in sensitive religious issues: "They sided with the Left to desecrate Sabarimala, stayed silent when the 'Avilum Malarum Kunthirikkavum' slogan was raised, passed a resolution against the Waqf law and so on. Now, even this."

The incident comes amid a string of political and cultural flashpoints in Kerala, where religious sentiments often intersect with party politics. BJP leaders have said this episode reflects the Congress’s disregard for the sentiments of Hindu communities, particularly women.

Congress yet to respond

At the time of publishing, the Congress party had not officially responded to the BJP’s accusations. The tweet remains on their timeline, continuing to provoke reactions across party lines.

The controversy underscores the growing intensity of political discourse in Kerala as parties sharpen their narratives ahead of upcoming elections and policy debates.