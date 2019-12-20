Congress-JMM set to win in Jharkhand, bag 38-50 seats: exit poll

A file photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and JMM's Hemant Soren during a poll rally

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand, predicted the India Today-Axis My India exit poll on Friday evening. While the exit poll gave the Congress-JMM coalition between 38 and 50 seats, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to win 22-32 seats in the 81-member state legislature.

The exit poll rated JMM’s Hemant Soren as the most popular choice for the chief minister, followed by the current CM Raghubar Das. The exit poll was conducted across all 81 constituencies, with a sample size of 12,849.

According to the poll, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are predicted to win between two and four seats.

Voting for the state legislature took place in five phases—Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 12, Dec 16 and Dec 20. The results will be announced on Dec 23.