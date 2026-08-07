Congress issues whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament on August 10, 11 and 12 without fail

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Congress on Friday issued a whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha and asked them to be present in parliament on August 10, 11 and 12 as "very important" issues will be taken up for discussion in both Houses. In the three-line whip, chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha said, "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday i.e. 10th, 11th and 12th August, 2026."

Why did Congress issue whip to its MPs?

In the order, the Congress also conveyed to all INDIA bloc allies to ensure that their MPs remain present on the three days. The issuance of the whip comes from the Congress to its MPs amid reports that the contentious FCRA amendment bill will be taken up for discussion and passage in Parliament next week. Apart from this, there is also talk of the Constitution Amendment Bill involving delimitation being considered by the government.

While listing the tentative government business for next week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs made no mention of the FCRA amendment bill and the women's reservation bill involving delimitation.

Govt talks to Opposition over Delimitation Bill

In the meantime, the Central government has talked to opposition parties and also reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for support over the proposed Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation.

Amid continuous protest by the Opposition in the Parliament, there have three interactions between the government and Rahul Gandhi to break the logjam in Parliament.

Kiren Rijiju reaches out to Rahul Gandhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is learnt to have sought the Congress' support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, while Rahul Gandhi has sought an all-party meeting and conveyed that he will also talk to INDIA bloc allies.

Government sources told news agency ANI that they are engaging with the Congress as it is the principal Opposition party and the Centre has already held discussions with several political parties on the proposed Bill. The government's outreach has continued with key INDIA bloc parties including Samajwadi Party and NCP(SP) and said the DMK has sought certain assurances before taking a final stand.

The Delimitation bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats and implement reservation for women. However, the bill was not passed.

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