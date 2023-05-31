Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress alleges PM Modi using 'toolkit of cursing' previous government

Congress hits back: After a remarkable victory in Karnataka, Congress is not letting go of a single chance to attack BJP. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule during a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday, Congress hit back at him, claiming he was again using his "toolkit" of "cursing" previous governments but the people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply as in Karnataka.

"How can we take seriously the remarks of the Prime Minister"

Taking a potshot at PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "How can we take seriously the remarks of the Prime Minister who takes pride in giving free foodgrains to 80 crore people." "The country's economy is in a shambles and the PM is using the toolkit to curse the old governments. He used this toolkit in Karnataka, where the public gave him a reply. Now you will get a befitting reply from the people of Rajasthan too," Khera said.

He asserted that the World Bank "from whom the Modi government is keen to get a certificate" had stated that the Manmohan Singh government had brought 27 crore people out of poverty during the UPA government.

"Those 27 crore have once again fallen into poverty, and 14 crore more people have fallen below the poverty line during the BJP government. This is the reason that Narendra Modi has to provide 80 crore people free foodgrains," he said.

PM Modi during rally

Referring to the main opposition party Congress, PM Modi today in Rajasthan's Ajmer said that the Congress was angry because a "son of the poor" is not allowing them to do what they want and is "raising questions on their corruption and parivarwaad (dynastic politics)".

The prime minister accused Congress of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule. "Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor." "It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this," Modi said.

ALSO READ | 'Indian economy's growth rate underscores its resilience amid global challenges,' says PM Modi

ALSO READ | These pics sum up PM Modi's day out in Rajasthan

Latest India News