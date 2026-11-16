Congress forms screening committees for assembly elections in 5 states, Ajay Maken to head UP panel

The Congress on Monday constituted five different screening committees for states heading into assembly elections. The committees, which would be led by senior leaders, would oversee the process to select candidates for the upcoming polls.

The development comes just hours after party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting with senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul, national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others to decide on Congress' strategies for the upcoming polls.

"Congress president has constituted the screening committees for the forthcoming assembly elections in the respective states with immediate effect," an official statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Ajay Maken to head UP panel

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party last won an assembly elections in 1985, the Congress has appointed Rajya Sabha member Ajay Maken as its panel's head. The committee also comprises Aslam Shaikh and BV Srinivas.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is contesting with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). The two alliance partners are yet to finalise the seat-sharing pact, even as they reiterated that the INDIA bloc remains united and would manage to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

Sirivella Prasad to lead Punjab panel, Deepa Dasmunsi to head Uttarakhand committee

The Congress also announced a three-member panel for Punjab polls that would be headed by Dr Sirivella Prasad, and would include Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva.

In Uttarakhand, the panel would be headed by Deepa Dasmunsi and would comprise Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya.

For Goa, KJ George would head the panel that would comprise Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil. Meanwhile, BM Sandeep would head the panel for Manipur that would also include Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur.

The appointments come well ahead of the declaration of poll dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Elections in all the above-mentioned states would likely be held early next year.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, where Congress is a junior partner of the SP, the grand old party is eyeing a return to power in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power, while the BJP rules Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

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