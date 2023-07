Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deepak Baij was appointed as Congress Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Congress on Sunday set up a 22-member Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh with state unit chief Deepak Baij as its chairman.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Congress unit held a state executive meeting in Raipur in the presence of state Congress president Baij, state in-charge Kumari Selja and top other leaders.

Latest India News