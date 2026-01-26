Congress fast-tracks organisational overhaul, appoints 525 district chiefs across 14 states Venugopal, who is the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, said the next stage of the programme has also been officially launched in six additional states. He shared the update on social media platform X following a meeting held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Congress party has completed an important phase of its organisational reform campaign, Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, across 14 states. As part of the drive, 525 new district unit chiefs have been appointed, senior party leader KC Venugopal said on Monday.

Venugopal, who is the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, said the next stage of the programme has also been officially launched in six additional states.

He shared the update on social media platform X following a meeting held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents.

"As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening," Venugopal said.

"We issued clear directions to PCCs to complete the formation of DCC committees within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days and Mandal, Gram Panchayat and Booth Level Committees within 60 days, while ensuring proper representation to all communities -- especially for SC, ST, OBC and minorities," he added.

Congress' bid to strengthen organisation

Party units in the states have been directed to organise training sessions at both district and block levels, the leader said. He added that the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is a key effort aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots by making it more active, responsive and closely connected with the people.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has been holding a series of intense meetings with state unit chiefs and senior party leaders to strengthen the organisation and resolve internal differences. Leaders from Punjab, Kerala and several other states have participated in these deliberations.