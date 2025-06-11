Congress expels Laxman Singh, former Madhya Pradesh MLA and Digvijaya Singh's brother, for six years The Congress party’s disciplinary committee chief, Tariq Anwar, had submitted a recommendation to the high command seeking the expulsion of senior leader and former MLA Laxman Singh.

New Delhi:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strict disciplinary action against senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh MLA, Laxman Singh, expelling him from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a duration of six years, effective immediately. The decision was prompted by Laxman Singh's involvement in activities deemed detrimental to the interests and discipline of the party, as per the party sources. Laxman Singh, a familiar face in Madhya Pradesh politics, is the younger brother of veteran leader Digvijaya Singh.

AICC in a release said, " Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities".

The Congress party’s disciplinary committee chief, Tariq Anwar, had submitted a recommendation to the high command seeking the expulsion of senior leader and former MLA Laxman Singh. Following this, the party took action and removed him from primary membership for a period of six years. Let's look into some of Singh's remarks that did not go well with the Congress party.

(Image Source : X)Why was Laxman Singh expelled?

Laxman Singh's explosive remarks on Pahalgam attack

Trouble for Laxman Singh escalated after his controversial statement on the April 26 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Laxman had directly accused Jammu and Kashmir's then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of having links with terrorists. He had also publicly demanded that the Congress should immediately withdraw its support from the National Conference. The comment not only stirred political waters but also embarrassed the Congress party, which was in alliance with Abdullah's party at the time.

Laxman Singh took a dig at Robert Vadra

Laxman Singh had targeted Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Referring to him as "Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law", Laxman lashed out saying, “Robert Vadra said Muslims are not allowed to offer namaz on roads, that’s why the terrorists attacked. How long will we tolerate this kind of childishness? Rahul Gandhi should speak responsibly—he is the Leader of the Opposition.” The blunt statement reportedly forced Rahul Gandhi to personally intervene and issue internal instructions.

Singh's remarks on Jitu Patwari

This was not the first time Laxman Singh has stirred a storm within the party. After Congress’ defeat in the previous Lok Sabha elections, Singh took a jab at Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari. Patwari had posted a photo from a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi, thanking leaders for their "guidance." Singh responded sharply, tweeting, “You’re the president. When will you stand on your own feet? Or will you keep seeking ‘guidance’ forever? Those who don’t know their own path—how can they guide you?”

Criticism after 5-state defeat

In March 2022, when Congress faced a crushing defeat in five states, Laxman Singh again took to X. He wrote,"Congress policies and programmes have always been for the common man and will continue to be. Victory and defeat in elections are due to the decisions made by the organisation. If we start listening to the workers’ sentiments and then make decisions, we will surely win.”

Demanded end to VIP pensions

Back in February 2022, Laxman Singh, then an MLA from Chachoda, raised another bold demand. In a post on X, he said, “If teachers who build the nation and soldiers who protect it have to fight for their pensions, then pensions for MLAs, MPs, and bureaucrats should also be scrapped.”

Dharna outside brother's house over district demand

On October 22, 2019, Laxman Singh staged a sit-in protest right outside the bungalow of his own elder brother, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. He was demanding that Chachoda be declared the 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh. Several supporters from Chachoda had joined him in the protest.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah is with 'terrorists', alleges Congress' Laxman Singh after Pahalgam terror attack | Video