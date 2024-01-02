'Ek Tha Joker': Congress hits back at CM Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Cong' jibe, I.N.D.I.A bloc rift widens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' jibe saying 'Ek Tha Joker' adding that dreams of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and PM Modi are so similar as they both want a 'Congress mukt bharat' (Congress-free India).

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "How similar are the views of 'AAP' and Modi ji!! Both of them dream of a Congress-free India... by the way, the name of a Bhojpuri picture is 'Ek Tha Joker'. You must have seen it?"

Pawan Khera's response has come after CM Bhawant Mann while speaking to reporters said, "In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a Congress)."

When asked about the issue of seat adjustment among I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners, Mann said these matters would be discussed in the alliance meeting and added, "Only after things are finalised we will be able to tell".

"We are fighting for the country. If the Constitution is saved, then everything else will remain," he said.

When Mann was asked about Congress leaders reportedly telling their party high command that the party would be wiped out in polls if it allied with AAP, the chief minister took a swipe at the opposition party saying, "Te hun ki hoya hai unada (Is their state of affairs any different now)".

He ended his press conference with his "shortest story" jibe at the Congress.

Notably, many Punjab Congress leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa had earlier said the sentiments of party cadre in the state are against any alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With inputs from PTI

