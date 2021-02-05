Kapil Sibal donated Rs 3 crore; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over Rs 50,000 to Congress fund

While Kapil Sibal donated Rs 3 crore, party president Sonia Gandhi contributed Rs 50,000 and Rahul Gandhi Rs 54,000 to the party fund in 2019-20.

Interestingly, Kapil Sibal was one of the most vocal voices in the group of 23 veteran leaders who have been demanding leadership issues in the party be addressed on an urgent basis. Sibal, who is a lawyer by profession, was also the biggest individual contributor to the party fund among all the party leaders. | Check Full Congress Contribution List HERE

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, late Ahmed Patel, former Defence Minister AK Antony, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those who donated Rs 54,000 to the Congress fund.

The name of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched sides and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party triggering the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March last year, also figures in the list for making a contribution of Rs 54,000.

Political parties are required to submit details to the Election Commission regarding all donations above Rs 20,000 made to the party fund.

