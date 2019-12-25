Congress deported far more Bangladeshis than BJP, claims Surjewala in a viral video | Watch

Congress deported far more Bangladeshis than BJP, claims Surjewala in a viral video

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is heard in a viral video claiming that the Congress party in its two terms in power between 2004 and 2014 deported far more Bangladeshi refugees than BJP in their first four years in power. In the video, which dates back to August 2018, Surjewala is heard addressing a press conference in which he says, "Between 2005 and 2013, Congress deported 82,728 Bangladeshi refugees from Assam. In the four years, BJP deported only 1,822 refugees."

As per Surjewala's figures, congress deported roughly 10,300 Bangladeshi refugees every year as compared to BJP deporting roughly 455 per year. Surjewala was also heard supporting the NRC in Assam and said that the Modi government had only shed out Rs 5 lakh for the process of NRC while the Congress government and even Vajpayee's BJP government earlier had invested much more capital in the process of NRC.

"NRC process is a baby of the Assam Accord that was signed by former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi taking the local Assamese parties into confidence," claims Surjewala.

Congress has strongly opposed the NRC that the government plans to introduce in the coming months, several of the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states having already said that the process would not be implemented in their states.

