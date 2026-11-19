New Delhi:

The Congress constituted a 42-member Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with immediate effect. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of the committee. "The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Punjab with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The 42-member committee includes several senior Congress leaders, including Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Ambika Soni, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Manish Tewari.

The AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab, AICC Secretaries attached to the General Secretary in charge, and state heads of frontal organisations in Punjab will be ex-officio members of the committee.

Check full list here

The 24 members of the Congress' Punjab election committee are:

Pargat Singh Partap Singh Bajwa Ambika Soni Rajinder Kaur Bhattal Charanjit Singh Channi Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Manish Tewari Vijay Inder Singla Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Shamsher Singh Dullo Sukhpal Singh Khaira Amar Singh Gurjeet Singh Aujla Sher Singh Ghubaya Dharamvira Gandhi Kishori Lal Sharma Sangat Singh Gilzian Sukhwinder Singh Danny Raj Kumar Yerka Kuljit Singh Nagra G urkirat Singh Om Parkash Soni Santosh Chowdhary Malti Thapar Rana Kanwar Pal Singh Bharat Bhushan Ashu Aruna Chaudhary Brahm Mahindra Razia Sultana Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Rana Gurjeet Singh Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria Gurpreet Singh Kangar Balbir Singh Sidhu Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Randeep Singh Nabha Avtar Henry Senior Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon Hardev Singh Laddi Capt. Sandeep Singh Sandhu Ajit Inder Singh Mofar Prof. Emanuel Nahar

Four-member committee to oversee election in Punjab

Congress on Monday had constituted screening committees for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) also constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Indian National Congress from other political parties.

The developments come as parties begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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