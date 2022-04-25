Congress Chintan Shivir to be held in Rajasthan on May 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Chintan Shivir will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan from May 13 to May 15.

After the loss of Congress in the recent Assembly elections across different states, the party has decided to hold a contemplation camp to understand the situation. The Chintan Shivir will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan from May 13 to May 15. It is believed that the event will be attended by 300 to 400 people.

The party will discuss issues of farming and agriculture, unemployment, social injustice, the economy and the problems faced by the youth at the Chintan Shivir. Ahead of the Chintan Shivir, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi, the President of the Congress Party.

Six committees have been formed to discuss the various issues. These committees will consist of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Sachin Pilot, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Shashi Tharoor among others.

Meanwhile, Congress has been struggling to evolve its strategy for upcoming elections in the wake of a series of defeats at the hustings. On Monday, a key meeting in this regard was held at Janpath residence of Sonia Gandhi. Senior party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh and P Chidambaram were among those present.

