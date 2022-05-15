Congress Chintan Shivir concludes today: Here's what was discussed in 3-day conclave | Details Inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges, PCC Presidents and CLPs on day 2 of the partys Nav Sankalp Shivir, in Udaipur.

Congress Chintan Shivir: As Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir is all set to conclude today, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will deliberate on the recommendations given by the six committees to prepare a declaration along with party's roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, was attended by around 430 leaders and has prepared a "six draft resolution" which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed to discuss different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice and welfare and economy.

Here's what was discussed in the meet

Party is planning to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0 50 per cent reservation for the youth, SC-STs, OBCs and minorities in the organisation Panel is likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president One Family One Ticket formula - cooling off period for the party leaders Legal guarantee of MSP for farmers and setting up parliamentary party board There is also a proposal to demand setting up of a national farm debt relief commission

According to sources, some surprising decisions can be taken by the CWC, as Sonia Gandhi has clearly said that the party is in dire need of reforms and there is a need to change its working method. She has categorically said that the party has given a lot to the leaders and it's time to repay the party. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress intern president Sonia Gandhi. It is also expected that leaders will be openly advocating that Rahul Gandhi should take on the party president post and contest elections for the post of party present scheduled in September this year.

