Fuel price rise, China conflict, farm laws: Congress chalks out strategy to gherao Centre for Winter Session

Thursday, November 25, 2021
     
As per reports, the party has decided to reach out to other Opposition parties on key issues. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2021 19:56 IST
Image Source : ANI

The Congress party on Thursday met at chief Sonia Gandhi's residence to decide on strategy in the upcoming Winter Session in the Parliament. As per reports, the party has decided to reach out to other Opposition parties on key issues. 

 

