Will Rahul Gandhi contest from Amethi? Congress to decide candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress is expected to clear as many as 100 names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The top leadership of the Congress will meet in the national capital on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections amid speculation that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest from Uttar Pradesh. Top leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the meeting, besides other senior leaders who are part of the panel.

Here is the list of probable

Madhya Pradesh

1. Damoh: Dr. Jaya Thakur (Former State General Secretary Congress Committee)

2. Betul-Harda-Harsud: Ramu Tekam (former Lok Sabha election candidate)

3. Sagar – Bhupendra Singh

4. Chhindwara: Nakulnath

5. Sidhi: Kamleshwar Patel

6. Narmadapuram- Narsinghpur: Sanjay sharma

7. Shahdol: Phunde Lal Singh Marco

8. Mandla: Narayan Singh Patta

9. Balaghat: Hina Kanware

10. Vidisha Raisen: Anuma Acharya (Rtd wing commander)

11. Datia-Bhind-Phool Singh Baraiya12. Jhabua Ratlam: Kantilal Bhuria (former MP)

13. Dewas-Shajapur: Sajjan Singh Verma

14. Rajgarh: Chander Singh Sondhia

15. Khandwa: Arun Yadav

16. Ujjain: Mahesh Parmar

17. Gwalior: Praveen Pathak, former MLA

18. Guna: Virendra Raghuvanshi, former MLA

19. Bhopal: Shyam Sundar Srivastava (Retired Army Officer, Nationalist Equation)

20. Indore: Jitu Patwari (PCC Chief)

21. Khajuraho: Will be SP candidate

22. Dhar: Surendra Singh Baghel

23. Tikamgarh: NP Prajapati (Former Minister Goregaon Narsinghpur)

24. Jabalpur: Saurabh Nati Sharma

Chhattisgarh

1. Rajnandgaon : Bhupesh Bhagel

2. Durg : Tamrdwaj/Rajender Sahu

3. Mahasamund : Rajesh tiwari

4. Korba: Jyostna Mahant

5. Bastar : Deepak Baij

Delhi

1. North west Delhi: Udit Raj/ Rajkumar Chauhan

2. North East Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely/ Ragini Nayak /Chattar Singh

3. Chandni Chauk - JP Aggarwal/ Alka Lamba

Rajasthan

1.Jhunjhunu- Brijendra Ola

2.Kota-Bundi to Ashok Chandna

3. Pramod Jain Bhaya from Baran-Jhalawar

4. Dausa to Murarilal Meena

5. Vaibhav Gehlot/Karan Singh Uchiarada from Jalore-Sirohi

6. Kota to Ashok Chandna/Ramnarayan Meena

7. Dheeraj Gurjar/Alok Sharma from Bhilwara

8. Tarachand Meena or Dayaram Parmar from Udaipur

9. Govind Meghwal or Modaram Meghwal/Revatram from Bikaner.

10. Sikar to Mahadev Singh Khandela or Sitaram Lamba/Sushila

11, Lalit Yadav/Alok Sharma from Alwar

12. Harish Chaudhary or Hemaram Chaudhary/Colonel Sonaram from Jaisalmer-Barmer.