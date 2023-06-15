Congress uses 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' to attack PM Modi; BJP's savage reply in same filmy way

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Congress and BJP engage in a Twitter war

Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party's political battle took a filmy turn on Wednesday when both the national parties engaged in a Twitter war by using the morphed poster of Manoj Bajpayee-starer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'.

It all started with Congress' Twitter post published on Wednesday mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using his picture in the post with writing in Hindi- #9SaalNoSeva "Desh ki barbadi ke liye sirf ek bandaa kafi hai"

(One person is enough to destroy the country).



In reply, the ruling BJP gave the grand old party a taste of its own medicine by posting the same format of Twitter post but with other texts in Hindi- 9 saal sirf seva nahi samarpan bhi. (Not only 9 year of service but dedication as well) Barbadi ke liye sirf ek bandaa

hi kafi hai (One person is enough for destruction)-

Barbadi parivarwad ki (destruction of nepotism)

Barbadi bhrasthachar ki (destruction of corruption)

Barbadi looteron ki (destruction of looters)

Barbadi atankwadion ki (destruction of terrorists)

Barbadi algaowadion ki (destruction of separatists)

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is a Bollywood movie inspired by a story of a religious guru.

