Congress appoints new general secretaries, State in-charges; Bhupesh Baghel assigned Punjab | List

Congress appoints new general secretaries

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday announced a major organisational reshuffle. Accordingly, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab. Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil has been made AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The party appointed new in-charges in several states.

Congress party took to X and shared the complete list of updated functionaries. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed the following party functionaries as AICC General Secretaries/In-charges of the respective States/UTs, with immediate effect."

Congress reshuffle: Check revised functionary

As per the press release issued by Congress, former general secretary BK Hariprasad has been appointed incharge of Haryana, Krishna Allavaru of Bihar, Rajani Patil of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and Harish Chaudhary of Madhya Pradesh.

As Bihar election is scheduled next year, the reshuffle of power in the party regime hints the preparations. Krishna Allavaru, a close aide to Rahul Gandhi, is replacing veteran Mohan Prakash.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu will be incharge of Odisha, K Raju of Jharkhand, Meenakshi Natarajan of Telangana and Girish Chodankar of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will be incharge of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The party has relived Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharatsinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devender Yadav of their responsibilities. "The party appreciates the contribution of general secretaries and in-charges - Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharat Sinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devendra Yadav," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The other general secretaries will continue to serve in their designated capacities, Congress' release said. All the new appointments are with immediate effect, said Congress.