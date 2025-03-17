Congress appoints media coordinators in poll-bound states to sharpen outreach strategy As part of its preparations for upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed 29 media coordinators across various states and union territories. The move is aimed at boosting communication efforts and countering rival narratives ahead of polls scheduled in 2024 and 2025.

In a bid to ramp up its communication machinery ahead of key Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday appointed media coordinators in states and union territories going to polls this year and next. A total of 29 media coordinators have been named to strengthen the party’s messaging efforts across election-bound regions, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and others.

The appointments have been made under the supervision of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication department, headed by Jairam Ramesh. The coordinators will assist state units in handling press conferences, media briefings, social media strategy, and coordination with regional journalists.

The move is seen as part of a broader push to improve media outreach and sharpen the Congress’s narrative at the state level, especially as it prepares to counter the BJP in crucial electoral contests. Party leaders say the strategy is intended to ensure consistency in messaging and rapid media response on local issues, while also reinforcing the central party line across platforms.