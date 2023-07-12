Congress appoints MP Deepak Baij as Chhattisgarh unit chief ahead of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : DEEPAK BAIJ (TWITTER) Deepak Baij with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in a meeting

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 : The Congress appointed MP Deepak Baij as the president of its Chhattisgarh unit today (July 12), replacing Mohan Markam. The replacement comes ahead of the state Assembly polls due later in the year.

"The Congress president has appointed Deepak Baij, MP, as president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Mohan Markam, MLA," the order issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal read. Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Markam was appointed as the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in June 2019 and was due to be replaced. He is an MLA from the Kondagaon constituency.

