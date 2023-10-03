Congress' Abhishek Singhvi ditches party line on 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' pitch, cites its 'consequences'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Taking a divergent line from Congress, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday (October 3) cautioned his party of the “consequences” of endorsing the slogan “‘Jitni Abadi Utna Haq” stating that it will “culminate into majoritarianism”.

He said that those who are promoting the idea of ‘greater the population, the greater the rights’ have to “first completely understand the consequences of it”.

“Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi pitches slogan

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, while hailing the caste survey data released by the Bihar government yesterday, had said that ‘‘jitni abadi utna haq” was the pledge of his party.

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC SC ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' – this is our pledge," Rahul Gandhi posted on X on Monday.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released the caste survey data on October 2 revealing that the OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi’s 'Jitni aabadi utna haq' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s slogan stating that “'mere liye gareeb sabse badi abaadi hai (for me, the biggest population is poor)”.

"Since yesterday, Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq', mere liye gareeb sabse badi abaadi hai (but for me the biggest population is poor). Poor have first priority to resource this is my only aim," PM Modi said addressing a rally in the poll-bound state.

The Prime Minister stepped up his attack on the Congress citing former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark on the rights of the minorities and asked if the grand old party wants to decrease the rights of minorities."I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be thinking. He used to say that the minority has the first right to the country's resources and that Muslims have the right. But now Congress is saying that the population of the community will decide who will have the first right to the country's resources. So now do they (Congress) want to decrease the rights of the minority? Do they want to remove the minorities? So, should the Hindus, who have the largest population, come forward and take all their rights?” he asked.

(With ANI inputs)

