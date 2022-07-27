2 BSF personnel part of UN peacekeeping mission killed during violent protests in DR Congo

Follow us on Image Source : AP A resident holds a placard reading ''MONUSCO get out without delay'' as they protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma, Monday, July 25, 2022.

Congo violent protests: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed his condolences, as he informed that 2 Border Security Force (BSF) officials involved in the UN peacekeeping mission were killed in Congo. The two soldiers were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in DR Congo. Both the deceased Bravehearts were in the rank of head constable and hailed from Rajasthan.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," Jaishankar tweeted.

So far, at least 15 people have been killed and dozens of others injured during two days of demonstrations in Congo's east, reported news agency AP. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said reports of civilian casualties, including reports of UN peacekeepers killing and injuring civilians, would be investigated.

He said that on Tuesday “hundreds of assailants again attacked bases of the UN force, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, in Goma as well as other parts of North Kivu “fuelled by hostile remarks and threats made by individuals and groups against the U.N., particularly on social media. Mobs are throwing stones and petrol bombs, breaking into bases, looting and vandalizing, and setting facilities on fire,” Haq said. “We are trying to calm things down including by dispatching quick reaction forces but there is no evidence the violence has ended," he added.

Congo's mineral-rich east is home to myriad rebel groups and the region's security has worsened despite a year of emergency operations by a joint force of the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also had to deal with violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group.

