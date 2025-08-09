‘Cong showed them their place’: BJP takes jibe at Uddhav Thackeray over last-row seat at Rahul Gandhi meet BJP and Shinde camp mocked Uddhav Thackeray over sitting in the last row at a Rahul Gandhi event, calling it an “insult,” while Sena (UBT) leaders said the seating was their choice.

Mumbai:

A fresh political row erupted after photos from a dinner meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi showed Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut seated in the last row while Gandhi presented allegations of voter fraud against the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused Uddhav of accepting "humiliating treatment" from Congress.

'...see the situation now': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that when the undivided Shiv Sena was part of the NDA, Uddhav always sat in the front row. "For us, his respect always came before ours, Uddhav used to say he will not bow before Delhi. See the situation now," Fadnavis said.

'Congress has shown them their place': Shinde's dig

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went further, claiming that abandoning Bal Thackeray's ideals had cost Uddhav his self-respect. "Congress has shown them their place," Shinde said. The BJP's Maharashtra unit also posted a screengrab from the meeting, captioned, "Find self-respect in this picture!"

Shiv Sena (UBT) hits back

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, hitting back, said that Uddhav had been given a front-row seat but moved to the back for a better view of the presentation. "We were sitting in the front, but the TV screen was hurting our eyes, so we moved to the back. Look at the other pictures of Uddhav ji. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi showed him and his family their home," he said.

Echoing the same, Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray, hitting back at Shinde, said, "Some people jostle to sit in the front row." "It was a homely environment during the meeting. It is our decision on where to sit. What has irked them is that the Election Commission runs from their office, which was exposed by Rahul Gandhi," he added.

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule termed the allegations "ridiculous." "It was an informal get-together. Pawar saheb was also seated at the back, and Akhilesh Yadav was in the second row. It wasn't a protocol event, people sat wherever they found space. Do you always sit in the front row at a cinema?"