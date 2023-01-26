Conferring Padma Vibhushan is mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav's stature, says SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maurya along with other party leaders demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred to the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

By conferring the Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam Singh Yadav, the government has made a mockery of his stature and contributions to the country, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said on Thursday. Maurya along with other party leaders demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred to the Samajwadi Party founder. Bharat Ratna is the country's highest civilian award.

Mr Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Wednesday (25th January). Reacting to the award, Samajwadi Party MLA SP Maurya tweeted in Hindi, "By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India has made a mockery of Netaji's stature, work and contributions to the nation. If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna."

Similar views were expressed by Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh. "Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay," Mr Singh tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, died on October 10 last year.

