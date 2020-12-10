'Conduct surgical strike on China, Pakistan': Sanjay Raut on Union minister's remark on farmers' stir

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sanjay Raut slams BJP after Union minister Dave says China and Pakistan are behing farmers' stir

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit back at the BJP after Union minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers' stir. Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said that the government should 'immediately conduct a surgical strike' on China and Pakistan.

“If a Union Minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers’ agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak," Raut said, news agency ANI reported.

"The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously,” he added.

Another Sena leader Arvind Sawant said that the BJP leaders are out of their senses because they lost power in Maharashtra. He said that BJP leaders are out of their senses.

“They don’t know what they are speaking,” Sawant said.

READ MORE: China, Pakistan behind farmers' protest: Union minister Raosaheb Danve

Earlier on Wednesday, MoS for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws.

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave? Those efforts didn't succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries," Danve said.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on what basis he claimed that the two neighbouring countries are behind the farmers' protests.

