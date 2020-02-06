Conduct carrying capacity study of brick kilns, impact on ambient air quality, says NGT

Image Source : PTI NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, said brick kilns can be permitted only after ascertaining the carrying capacity, the number of brick kilns that can be permitted in an area without the risk of degrading the environment.

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct a carrying capacity study of brick kilns in NCR and other regions and its impact on ambient air quality.

A bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, said brick kilns can be permitted only after ascertaining the carrying capacity, the number of brick kilns that can be permitted in an area without the risk of degrading the environment.

As large number of brick kilns operate in and around Delhi-NCR, there are various issues that need to be considered, especially impact on quality of soil, which takes thousands of years to form and is a prime factor which determines agricultural productivity.

"Accordingly, let the carrying capacity study which has adequate samples in terms of number of brick kilns and days for which the emissions monitored be conducted covering the impact on ambient air and the loss of top soil," the bench said.

"Such study may particularly assess the permissible number of brick kilns and technology to be used for the same in the non-NCR region. Let further report in the matter be furnished by the Member Secretary, CPCB by March 31, 2020 by e-mail," it said.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Haryana residents Dinesh Chahal and others challenging the December 7, 2018 order issued by Director of Food, Civil supplies and Consumers Affairs of the state government extending time limit for adoption of Zig-Zag technology for running of the brick kilns from September 30, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

According to the applicants, brick kilns contribute to air pollution which affects public health.

The NGT said the 2018 order passed by the Director, Food, Civil supplies and Consumers Affairs, Haryana, has expired and question whether Fixed Chimney Bull's Trench Kiln technology can be allowed in non-NCR region of Haryana by using agri-residue will be determined in the light of further report on carrying capacity.

