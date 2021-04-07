Image Source : FILE/PTI Complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from April 9-19

A complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has been imposed from April 9 till April 19. The lockdown restrictions will be effective from 6 pm onward on April 9.

Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike on Tuesday since the outbreak of the infection in March last year. The state recorded 9,921 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 3,68,269. With 53 more deaths caused due to viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 4,416.

The state has witnessed 54,171 coronavirus cases and 561 deaths in the last month. The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,821 and 1,838 of the new cases, respectively.

While the cumulative count of the infection in Raipur has reached 76,427, including 1,001 deaths, Durgs caseload has increased to 45,891, including 812 fatalities.

Rajnandgaon recorded 940 new cases, Bilaspur 545 and Mahasamund 468, among other districts. Of the latest fatalities, 15 took place on Tuesday and 38 on Monday.

