Image Source : PTI Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar from tomorrow till July 10 (Image used for representational purpose only)

A complete lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar area from July 1 till the midnight of July 10. Only home delivery of items will be allowed and medical shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Over the last few weeks, the locality has seen a rise in the number of cases. Data from state Health Ministry mentions that a total of 3,396 cases were reported in Mira Bhayandar on June 29.

Meanwhile, a strict lockdown has also been imposed in Thane municipal corporation. The lockdown will be implemented from July 2 to July 12.

Maharashtra government on Monday extended state-wise lockdown in the till July 31. An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining scial distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

