Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of LDF, UDF and BJP

New Delhi:

As counting of votes begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, attention is on how the final numbers shape up across all 140 constituencies. The results will determine the next government in the state, following a closely contested election.

The state saw a multi-cornered contest, with key battles across several constituencies. Trends and final outcomes will emerge through the day as counting progresses and leads turn into confirmed results.

Full list of winners and leading candidates (to be updated)

Constituency Candidate Party Manjeshwaram Kasaragod Udma Neelakandan (Leading) Congress Kanhangad Thrikaripur Sandeep Varier (Leading) Congress Payyannur T.I. Madhusoodanan (Leading) CPI (M) Kalliasseri M. Vijin (Leading) CPI (M) Taliparamba P.K. Shyamala Teacher (Leading) CPI (M) Irikkur Adv. Sajeev Joseph (Leading) Congress Azhikode K.V. Sumesh (Leading) CPI (M) Kannur Adv. T.O. Mohanan (Leading) Congress Dharmadom Adv. V.P. Abdul Rasheed (Leading) Congress Thalassery Karayi Rajan (Leading) CPI (M) Kuthuparamba Mattanur V.K. Sanoj (Leading) CPI (M) Peravoor K.K. Shailaja Teacher (Leading) CPI (M) Mananthavady Usha Vijayan (Leading) Congress Sulthan Bathery IC Balakrishnan (Leading) Congress Kalpetta Adv. T Siddique (Leading) Congress Vatakara Kuttiady Nadapuram Quilandy Adv. K. Praveen Kumar (Leading) Congress Perambra Balussery V.T. Sooraj (Leading) Congress Elathur Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan (Leading) Congress Kozhikode North Thottathil Ravindran (Leading) CPI (M) Kozhikode South Beypore P.A. Mohamed Riyas (Leading) CPI (M) Kunnamangalam Koduvally Thiruvambady Kondotty Eranad Nilambur Aryadan Shoukath (Leading) Congress Wandoor A.P. Anilkumar (Leading) Congress Manjeri Perinthalmanna Mankada Malappuram Vengara Vallikkunnu Tirurangadi Tanur Tirur Kottakkal Thavanur Adv. V.S. Joy (Leading) Congress Ponnani Thrithala Pattambi T.P. Shaji (Leading) Congress Shornur P. Harigovindan (Leading) Congress Ottapalam Adv. K. Premkumar (Leading) CPI (M) Kongad Thulasi Teacher (Leading) Congress Mannarkkad Malampuzha A. Prabhakaran (Leading) CPI (M) Palakkad Sobha Surendran (Leading) BJP Tarur Sumod (Leading) CPI (M) Chittur Adv. Sumesh Achuthan (Leading) Congress Nenmara K. Preman (Leading) CPI (M) Alathur T.M. Sasi (Leading) Chelakkara U. R. Pradeep (Leading) CPI (M) Kunnamkulam A.C. Moideen (Leading) CPI (M) Guruvayur N. K. Akbar (Leading) CPI (M) Manalur Wadakkanchery Xavier Chittilappilly (Leading) CPI (M) Ollur Thrissur Rajan J Pallan (Leading) Congress Nattika Kaipamangalam Irinjalakuda Puthukkad K.K. Ramachandran (Leading) CPI (M) Chalakudy Saneeshkumar Joseph (Leading) Congress Kodungallur Adv. O.J. Janeesh (Leading) Congress Perumbavoor Manoj Moothedan (Leading) Congress Angamaly Aluva Kalamassery Paravur Vypin Adv. M.B. Shyni (Leading) CPI (M) Kochi Mohammed Shiyas (Leading) Congress Thripunithura Deepak Joy (Leading) Congress Ernakulam T.J. Vinod (Leading) Congress Thrikkakara Kunnathunad V.P. Sajeendran (Leading) Congress Piravom Muvattupuzha Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Leading) Congress Kothamangalam Devikulam Udumbanchola Adv. Senapathy Venu (Leading) Congress Thodupuzha Idukki Roy K. Paulose (Leading) Congress Peerumade Adv. Cyriac Thomas (Leading) Congress Pala Kaduthuruthy Vaikom Ettumanoor Nattakom Suresh (Leading) Congress Kottayam Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Leading) Congress Puthuppally Adv. Chandy Oommen (Leading) Congress Changanassery Kanjirappally Poonjar Aroor Adv. Shanimmol Osman (Leading) Congress Cherthala K.R. Rajendra Prasad (Leading) Congress Alappuzha A.D. Thomas (Leading) Congress Ambalappuzha Kuttanad Haripad Ramesh Chennithala (Leading) Congress Kayamkulam Adv. M. Liju (Leading) Congress Mavelikara Adv. Muthara Raj (Leading) Congress Chengannur Saji Cherian (Leading) CPI (M) Thiruvalla Anoop Antony (Leading) BJP Ranni Aranmula Abin Varkey Kodyattu (Leading) Congress Konni Prof. Satheesh Kochuparambil (Leading) Congress Adoor Karunagapally Chavara Kunnathur Kottarakkara K.N. Balagopal (Leading) CPI (M) Pathanapuram Punalur Chadayamangalam M.M. Naseer (Leading) Congress Kundara P.C. Vishnunadh (Leading) Congress Kollam Adv. Bindhu Krishna (Leading) Congress Eravipuram Chathannoor Varkala Adv. V. Joy (Leading) CPI (M) Attingal O.S. Ambika (Leading) CPI (M) Chirayinkeezhu Ramya Haridas (Leading) Congress Nedumangad Vamanapuram Muhammed Sudheersha S. (Leading) Congress Kazhakkoottam Kadakampally Surendran (Leading) CPI (M) Vattiyoorkavu Thiruvananthapuram Nemom Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Leading) BJP Aruvikkara V.S. Sivakumar (Leading) Congress Parassala C.K. Hareendran (Leading) CPI (M) Kattakkada M.R. Baiju (Leading) Congress Kovalam Adv. M. Vincent (Leading) Congress Neyyattinkara K. Ansalan (Leading) CPI (M)

Final results across all constituencies will provide a clear picture of the mandate in Kerala.