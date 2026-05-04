Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of LDF, UDF and BJP

As counting of votes begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, attention is on how the final numbers shape up across all 140 constituencies. The results will determine the next government in the state, following a closely contested election.
The state saw a multi-cornered contest, with key battles across several constituencies. Trends and final outcomes will emerge through the day as counting progresses and leads turn into confirmed results.
Full list of winners and leading candidates (to be updated)
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Manjeshwaram
|Kasaragod
|Udma
|Neelakandan (Leading)
|Congress
|Kanhangad
|Thrikaripur
|Sandeep Varier (Leading)
|Congress
|Payyannur
|T.I. Madhusoodanan (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kalliasseri
|M. Vijin (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Taliparamba
|P.K. Shyamala Teacher (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Irikkur
|Adv. Sajeev Joseph (Leading)
|Congress
|Azhikode
|K.V. Sumesh (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kannur
|Adv. T.O. Mohanan (Leading)
|Congress
|Dharmadom
|Adv. V.P. Abdul Rasheed (Leading)
|Congress
|Thalassery
|Karayi Rajan (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kuthuparamba
|Mattanur
|V.K. Sanoj (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Peravoor
|K.K. Shailaja Teacher (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Mananthavady
|Usha Vijayan (Leading)
|Congress
|Sulthan Bathery
|IC Balakrishnan (Leading)
|Congress
|Kalpetta
|Adv. T Siddique (Leading)
|Congress
|Vatakara
|Kuttiady
|Nadapuram
|Quilandy
|Adv. K. Praveen Kumar (Leading)
|Congress
|Perambra
|Balussery
|V.T. Sooraj (Leading)
|Congress
|Elathur
|Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan (Leading)
|Congress
|Kozhikode North
|Thottathil Ravindran (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kozhikode South
|Beypore
|P.A. Mohamed Riyas (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kunnamangalam
|Koduvally
|Thiruvambady
|Kondotty
|Eranad
|Nilambur
|Aryadan Shoukath (Leading)
|Congress
|Wandoor
|A.P. Anilkumar (Leading)
|Congress
|Manjeri
|Perinthalmanna
|Mankada
|Malappuram
|Vengara
|Vallikkunnu
|Tirurangadi
|Tanur
|Tirur
|Kottakkal
|Thavanur
|Adv. V.S. Joy (Leading)
|Congress
|Ponnani
|Thrithala
|Pattambi
|T.P. Shaji (Leading)
|Congress
|Shornur
|P. Harigovindan (Leading)
|Congress
|Ottapalam
|Adv. K. Premkumar (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kongad
|Thulasi Teacher (Leading)
|Congress
|Mannarkkad
|Malampuzha
|A. Prabhakaran (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Palakkad
|Sobha Surendran (Leading)
|BJP
|Tarur
|Sumod (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Chittur
|Adv. Sumesh Achuthan (Leading)
|Congress
|Nenmara
|K. Preman (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Alathur
|T.M. Sasi (Leading)
|Chelakkara
|U. R. Pradeep (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kunnamkulam
|A.C. Moideen (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Guruvayur
|N. K. Akbar (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Manalur
|Wadakkanchery
|Xavier Chittilappilly (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Ollur
|Thrissur
|Rajan J Pallan (Leading)
|Congress
|Nattika
|Kaipamangalam
|Irinjalakuda
|Puthukkad
|K.K. Ramachandran (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Chalakudy
|Saneeshkumar Joseph (Leading)
|Congress
|Kodungallur
|Adv. O.J. Janeesh (Leading)
|Congress
|Perumbavoor
|Manoj Moothedan (Leading)
|Congress
|Angamaly
|Aluva
|Kalamassery
|Paravur
|Vypin
|Adv. M.B. Shyni (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kochi
|Mohammed Shiyas (Leading)
|Congress
|Thripunithura
|Deepak Joy (Leading)
|Congress
|Ernakulam
|T.J. Vinod (Leading)
|Congress
|Thrikkakara
|Kunnathunad
|V.P. Sajeendran (Leading)
|Congress
|Piravom
|Muvattupuzha
|Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Leading)
|Congress
|Kothamangalam
|Devikulam
|Udumbanchola
|Adv. Senapathy Venu (Leading)
|Congress
|Thodupuzha
|Idukki
|Roy K. Paulose (Leading)
|Congress
|Peerumade
|Adv. Cyriac Thomas (Leading)
|Congress
|Pala
|Kaduthuruthy
|Vaikom
|Ettumanoor
|Nattakom Suresh (Leading)
|Congress
|Kottayam
|Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Leading)
|Congress
|Puthuppally
|Adv. Chandy Oommen (Leading)
|Congress
|Changanassery
|Kanjirappally
|Poonjar
|Aroor
|Adv. Shanimmol Osman (Leading)
|Congress
|Cherthala
|K.R. Rajendra Prasad (Leading)
|Congress
|Alappuzha
|A.D. Thomas (Leading)
|Congress
|Ambalappuzha
|Kuttanad
|Haripad
|Ramesh Chennithala (Leading)
|Congress
|Kayamkulam
|Adv. M. Liju (Leading)
|Congress
|Mavelikara
|Adv. Muthara Raj (Leading)
|Congress
|Chengannur
|Saji Cherian (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Thiruvalla
|Anoop Antony (Leading)
|BJP
|Ranni
|Aranmula
|Abin Varkey Kodyattu (Leading)
|Congress
|Konni
|Prof. Satheesh Kochuparambil (Leading)
|Congress
|Adoor
|Karunagapally
|Chavara
|Kunnathur
|Kottarakkara
|K.N. Balagopal (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Pathanapuram
|Punalur
|Chadayamangalam
|M.M. Naseer (Leading)
|Congress
|Kundara
|P.C. Vishnunadh (Leading)
|Congress
|Kollam
|Adv. Bindhu Krishna (Leading)
|Congress
|Eravipuram
|Chathannoor
|Varkala
|Adv. V. Joy (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Attingal
|O.S. Ambika (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Chirayinkeezhu
|Ramya Haridas (Leading)
|Congress
|Nedumangad
|Vamanapuram
|Muhammed Sudheersha S. (Leading)
|Congress
|Kazhakkoottam
|Kadakampally Surendran (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Vattiyoorkavu
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Nemom
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Leading)
|BJP
|Aruvikkara
|V.S. Sivakumar (Leading)
|Congress
|Parassala
|C.K. Hareendran (Leading)
|CPI (M)
|Kattakkada
|M.R. Baiju (Leading)
|Congress
|Kovalam
|Adv. M. Vincent (Leading)
|Congress
|Neyyattinkara
|K. Ansalan (Leading)
|CPI (M)
Final results across all constituencies will provide a clear picture of the mandate in Kerala.