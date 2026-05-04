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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of LDF, UDF and BJP

Written By: Amman Khurana
Published: ,Updated:

As counting of votes begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, attention is on how the final numbers shape up across all 140 constituencies. The results will determine the next government in the state, following a closely contested election.

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

As counting of votes begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, attention is on how the final numbers shape up across all 140 constituencies. The results will determine the next government in the state, following a closely contested election.

The state saw a multi-cornered contest, with key battles across several constituencies. Trends and final outcomes will emerge through the day as counting progresses and leads turn into confirmed results.

Full list of winners and leading candidates (to be updated)

Constituency Candidate Party
Manjeshwaram    
Kasaragod    
Udma Neelakandan (Leading) Congress
Kanhangad    
Thrikaripur Sandeep Varier (Leading) Congress
Payyannur T.I. Madhusoodanan (Leading) CPI (M)
Kalliasseri M. Vijin (Leading) CPI (M)
Taliparamba P.K. Shyamala Teacher (Leading) CPI (M)
Irikkur Adv. Sajeev Joseph (Leading) Congress
Azhikode K.V. Sumesh (Leading) CPI (M)
Kannur Adv. T.O. Mohanan (Leading) Congress
Dharmadom Adv. V.P. Abdul Rasheed (Leading) Congress
Thalassery Karayi Rajan (Leading) CPI (M)
Kuthuparamba    
Mattanur V.K. Sanoj (Leading) CPI (M)
Peravoor K.K. Shailaja Teacher (Leading) CPI (M)
Mananthavady Usha Vijayan (Leading) Congress
Sulthan Bathery IC Balakrishnan (Leading) Congress
Kalpetta Adv. T Siddique (Leading) Congress
Vatakara    
Kuttiady    
Nadapuram    
Quilandy Adv. K. Praveen Kumar (Leading) Congress
Perambra    
Balussery V.T. Sooraj (Leading) Congress
Elathur Adv. Vidya Balakrishnan (Leading) Congress
Kozhikode North Thottathil Ravindran (Leading) CPI (M)
Kozhikode South    
Beypore P.A. Mohamed Riyas (Leading) CPI (M)
Kunnamangalam    
Koduvally    
Thiruvambady    
Kondotty    
Eranad    
Nilambur Aryadan Shoukath (Leading) Congress
Wandoor A.P. Anilkumar (Leading) Congress
Manjeri    
Perinthalmanna    
Mankada    
Malappuram    
Vengara    
Vallikkunnu    
Tirurangadi    
Tanur    
Tirur    
Kottakkal    
Thavanur Adv. V.S. Joy (Leading) Congress
Ponnani    
Thrithala    
Pattambi T.P. Shaji (Leading) Congress
Shornur P. Harigovindan (Leading) Congress
Ottapalam Adv. K. Premkumar (Leading) CPI (M)
Kongad Thulasi Teacher (Leading) Congress
Mannarkkad    
Malampuzha A. Prabhakaran (Leading) CPI (M)
Palakkad Sobha Surendran (Leading) BJP
Tarur Sumod (Leading) CPI (M)
Chittur Adv. Sumesh Achuthan (Leading) Congress
Nenmara K. Preman (Leading) CPI (M)
Alathur T.M. Sasi (Leading)  
Chelakkara U. R. Pradeep (Leading) CPI (M)
Kunnamkulam A.C. Moideen (Leading) CPI (M)
Guruvayur N. K. Akbar (Leading) CPI (M)
Manalur    
Wadakkanchery Xavier Chittilappilly (Leading) CPI (M)
Ollur    
Thrissur Rajan J Pallan (Leading) Congress
Nattika    
Kaipamangalam    
Irinjalakuda    
Puthukkad K.K. Ramachandran (Leading) CPI (M)
Chalakudy Saneeshkumar Joseph (Leading) Congress
Kodungallur Adv. O.J. Janeesh (Leading) Congress
Perumbavoor Manoj Moothedan (Leading) Congress
Angamaly    
Aluva    
Kalamassery    
Paravur    
Vypin Adv. M.B. Shyni (Leading) CPI (M)
Kochi Mohammed Shiyas (Leading) Congress
Thripunithura Deepak Joy (Leading) Congress
Ernakulam T.J. Vinod (Leading) Congress
Thrikkakara    
Kunnathunad V.P. Sajeendran (Leading) Congress
Piravom    
Muvattupuzha Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Leading) Congress
Kothamangalam    
Devikulam    
Udumbanchola Adv. Senapathy Venu (Leading) Congress
Thodupuzha    
Idukki Roy K. Paulose (Leading) Congress
Peerumade Adv. Cyriac Thomas (Leading) Congress
Pala    
Kaduthuruthy    
Vaikom    
Ettumanoor Nattakom Suresh (Leading) Congress
Kottayam Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Leading) Congress
Puthuppally Adv. Chandy Oommen (Leading) Congress
Changanassery    
Kanjirappally    
Poonjar    
Aroor Adv. Shanimmol Osman (Leading) Congress
Cherthala K.R. Rajendra Prasad (Leading) Congress
Alappuzha A.D. Thomas (Leading) Congress
Ambalappuzha    
Kuttanad    
Haripad Ramesh Chennithala (Leading) Congress
Kayamkulam Adv. M. Liju (Leading) Congress
Mavelikara Adv. Muthara Raj (Leading) Congress
Chengannur Saji Cherian (Leading) CPI (M)
Thiruvalla Anoop Antony (Leading) BJP
Ranni    
Aranmula Abin Varkey Kodyattu (Leading) Congress
Konni Prof. Satheesh Kochuparambil (Leading) Congress
Adoor    
Karunagapally    
Chavara    
Kunnathur    
Kottarakkara K.N. Balagopal (Leading) CPI (M)
Pathanapuram    
Punalur    
Chadayamangalam M.M. Naseer (Leading) Congress
Kundara P.C. Vishnunadh (Leading) Congress
Kollam Adv. Bindhu Krishna (Leading) Congress
Eravipuram    
Chathannoor    
Varkala Adv. V. Joy (Leading) CPI (M)
Attingal O.S. Ambika (Leading) CPI (M)
Chirayinkeezhu Ramya Haridas (Leading) Congress
Nedumangad    
Vamanapuram Muhammed Sudheersha S. (Leading) Congress
Kazhakkoottam Kadakampally Surendran (Leading) CPI (M)
Vattiyoorkavu    
Thiruvananthapuram    
Nemom Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Leading) BJP
Aruvikkara V.S. Sivakumar (Leading) Congress
Parassala C.K. Hareendran (Leading) CPI (M)
Kattakkada M.R. Baiju (Leading) Congress
Kovalam Adv. M. Vincent (Leading) Congress
Neyyattinkara K. Ansalan (Leading) CPI (M)

Final results across all constituencies will provide a clear picture of the mandate in Kerala.

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Kerala Kerala Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections
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