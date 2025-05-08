India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport, complete blackout in city after loud explosions heard A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

Srinagar: A complete blackout was observed in Jammu on Thursday after loud explosions were heard in the city. The latest development comes as Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions with the Indian Air Defence guns shooting down the intruding drones.

A complete blackout was also observed in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens were being heard throughout the district.

After India successfully executed Operation Sindoor in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, the Pakistan brass earlier in the day attempted to engage a number of military targets. One of those was the Military installations in Amritsar, however, all the attempts were neutralised.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, these attempts were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were also fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI.

This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

The Harpy drones, designed to attack radar systems, were used by the Indian armed forces to target enemy air defence systems in Pakistan. The Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised by Indian military drone action.

The Harpy is designed to attack radar systems and is optimised for the suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) role. It carries a high-explosive warhead. Equipped with an Anti-Radiation (AR) seeker, HARPY can autonomously seek and strike emitting, high-value targets. The HARPY operates in deep strike missions lasting up to 9 hours, day and night, in all weather conditions, and in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)-denied or contested battlefields.

It should be noted that 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.