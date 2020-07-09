India not in community transmission stage of COVID-19, Health Ministry says

Image Source : PTI FILE/PTI

India is not yet in the community transmission stage of COVID-19, Union Ministry of Health said at a presser today. Coronavirus cases in India rose to 7.67 lakh on Thursday after 24,879 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India also registered 487 single day deaths. At least 21,129 people in the country have lost their lives so far while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases.

Health Ministry Presser | 10 Points

​​AMONG THE LOWEST COVID-19 CASES PER MILLION POPULATION IN THE WORLD Image Source : PIB ​​AMONG THE LOWEST COVID-19 CASES PER MILLION POPULATION IN THE WORLD. AMONG THE LOWEST COVID-19 DEATHS PER MILLION POPULATION IN THE WORLD GAP BETWEEN ACTIVE AND RECOVERED CASES INCREASING Image Source : PIB GAP BETWEEN ACTIVE AND RECOVERED CASES INCREASING RECOVERIES 1.75 TIMES OF ACTIVE CASES Image Source : PIB RECOVERIES 1.75 TIMES OF ACTIVE CASES RISING RECOVERY RATE Image Source : PIB RISING RECOVERY RATE

