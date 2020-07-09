India not in community transmission stage of COVID-19, Health Ministry says

Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
India is not yet in the community transmission stage of COVID-19, Union Ministry of Health said at a presser today. Coronavirus cases in India rose to 7.67 lakh on Thursday after 24,879 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 18:07 IST
India is not yet in the community transmission stage of COVID-19, Union Ministry of Health said at a presser today. Coronavirus cases in India rose to 7.67 lakh on Thursday after 24,879 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India also registered 487 single day deaths. At least 21,129 people in the country have lost their lives so far while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases.

Health Ministry Presser | 10 Points

  AMONG THE LOWEST COVID-19 DEATHS PER MILLION POPULATION IN THE WORLD 
