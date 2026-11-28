New Delhi:

Ahead of the Women Reservation Bill likely to be tabled in the special session of parliament on Monday, November 30, PM Narendra Modi said that no opposition can hold back women’s voices and participation in Parliament and state assemblies for long. PM Modi through a video post on X said, "The struggle to get participation for Nari Shakti (women's power) has been going on for decades. For years, I too have been one of those making efforts for this. So many women kept raising this issue before me. So many sisters have told me everything through letters. I know that the blessings of 100 per cent of the country's Nari Shakti are with us."

"I assure every woman of the country that we will end and remove every obstacle coming in the way of women's reservation. Our morale is high, our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is firm. Parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's Nari Shakti from increasing their participation in Parliament and state assemblies, now it's just a matter of time," he said.

The Centre is set to introduce a sweeping overhaul of electoral representation in Parliament, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies to facilitate the implementation of one-third reservation for women. The proposed changes, which include a fresh delimitation exercise to redraw constituency boundaries, are to implement the women's reservation provision without waiting for the 2027 Census.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, popularly referred to as the Delimitation Bill, is slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes to increase the maximum strength of the Lower House from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650. The Bill also provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies over their existing strength immediately before delimitation.

The proposed legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territory law amendment Bill. While the 131st Amendment Bill seeks to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states, the 132nd Amendment Bill proposes to use the 2011 Census for delimitation and constituency boundary readjustment. The government has proposed that the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries remain frozen until 2051, with the new constituency map expected to be ready before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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