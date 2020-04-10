Committed a mistake, India not in community transmission stage yet: WHO

Image Source : AP A file photo of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday admitted to its mistake in the daily situational report on April 9, in which it claimed that India had entered the stage of community transmission as far as coronavirus is concerned.

According to the updated version of the situational report, India's transmission classification is 'cluster of cases'. The original version of the report had classified India as having already entered the community transmission stage.

According to WHO rules, countries/territories/areas experiencing cases, clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures fall under category 'cluster of cases'.

The apex global health watchdog's assertion puts to rest fears around India having entered the community transmission stage, as had been claimed by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh earlier in the day. The Union Health Ministry and the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the latter having been cited by Singh to back his allegation, were quick to issue rejoinders to deny his claim.

Meanwhile, India recorded 896 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the steepest rise in a 24-hour-period since the first case surfaced on Jan 30. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, thirty-seven patients succumbed to the virus in the same time period, taking the total number of casualties due to coronavirus to 206. Till date, at least 6,761 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, as per the government data.

Community transmission is the third stage in the epidemic when it becomes difficult to trace the original source of infection. The penultimate stage in the spread of a disease, only an epidemic stage is worse than community transmission.

