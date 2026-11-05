'Come face-to-face': Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament, warns of 'fitting reply'

Karnal:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (November 5) challenged the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take up his concerns in Parliament, saying the government is ready to convene a special session to debate the issues raised by the Opposition.

'Let's face each other head-on'

Addressing the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' ('Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy') rally in Haryana's Karnal, Shah said, "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won’t be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away."

Dismissing the opposition's public rallies as ineffective political "gimmicks," Shah declared that the Union government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss any concerns, provided the Congress leadership formally requests it through proper constitutional procedures.

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, just write a letter to the Prime Minister. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise. We will have the debate—we will discuss everything there. Stop spreading lies..." he said.

'Ruckus, boycotts have become Congress culture': Amit Shah

Shah further accused the Congress leader of creating parliamentary paralysis and resorting to street-level "anarchy." "Today, I want to explain why we have been compelled to organise this rally. For the third consecutive time, the people of this country have elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister with a massive mandate. Since 2024, the Congress party has faced repeated defeats under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Shah also accused Gandhi of disrupting Parliament and turning protests and boycotts into the Congress party's political culture. He said Parliament was the appropriate forum for discussing issues and fulfilling constitutional responsibilities.

"In a democracy, Parliament is the supreme forum for debate; yet, Rahul Gandhi, you do not allow Parliament to function. You refuse to engage in discussions on substantive issues, having instead turned the creation of a ruckus and the staging of walkouts into the very culture of the Congress party. You prevent Parliament from operating, choosing instead to gather crowds on the streets and spread anarchy, much like an anarchist," he said.

'BJP will respond everywhere'

Warning the Congress against taking its political battle to the streets, Shah said the BJP was prepared to counter the Opposition everywhere, from Parliament and state legislatures to villages, fields and roads.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party will respond to you everywhere—in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, in our fields, and on the roads. And if you insist on gathering crowds, the workers of the BJP will be there to give you a fitting reply," he said.

Taking another swipe at the Congress leader, Shah used an anecdote from his school days to mock the Opposition's allegations against electoral institutions.

Recalling a kabaddi match in which a younger team repeatedly defeated an older team, Shah said the losing side had decided to blame the referee by calling him a "cheater".

"Referee ko hi cheater keh do, hamari jeet pakki ho jayegi," Shah said, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi might have learnt the same tactic.

Shah also said the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, held from October 22 to November 5 across party offices in around 600 districts, had received a strong public response. Thursday marked the concluding day of the campaign, he added.

The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign comes amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the functioning of democratic institutions.

On November 1, the INDIA bloc held a 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where opposition leaders accused the Centre of electoral irregularities and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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