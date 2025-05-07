Colonel Sophia Qureshi leads Operation Sindoor briefing: Know about her family, alma mater and more Colonel Sofia Qureshi gave details about the airstrike in the press briefing. Sofia Qureshi joined the Indian Army at the age of 17. Her grandfather and father were also in the army. Know about educational qualifications, achievements and more.

New Delhi:

India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. India has targeted terrorist hideouts by carrying out air strikes in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. Air-to-surface missiles were used for the strike, and terrorist hideouts were destroyed. The Indian Army has briefed on the attack in a press conference. Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh have shared details about the airstrike in the press briefing.

Who is Sofia Qureshi?

At the moment, Colonel Sophia Qureshi is a well-known officer in the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army. She led India's team in the UN Peacekeeping Mission and was a crucial trainer, and she is well-known for her excellent service. Her deployment in the United Nations Congo Peacekeeping Mission in 2006 marked the beginning of her more than six-year engagement in Peacekeeping Operations (PKOs).

Sofia Qureshi's educational and military career

Before enlisting in the Indian Army in 1999 at the age of 17, Colonel Sophia Qureshi earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in biochemistry from MS University. She received intense instruction at Chennai's Officers Training Academy before being commissioned as a lieutenant. Her outstanding services during numerous missions, such as Operation Parakram and flood relief efforts in North-East India, have garnered her praise throughout her career.

Grandfather and father both served in the army

Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a native of Vadodara, Gujarat, attended MS University to study biology. Her father and grandfather both served in the army, so her family has a strong military heritage. Sameer Qureshi is the son of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Major Tajuddin Qureshi, an Army officer in the Mechanised Infantry.

As the only female army officer, Colonel Sophia Qureshi commanded a 40-member Indian Army team in "Force 18", a multinational military drill conducted in Pune. The late Bipin Rawat, the previous Chief of Defence Staff, praised her leadership abilities and commitment, stressing the Indian Army's determination to equal opportunities and responsibilities for all, regardless of gender.

Within the Indian Army, Colonel Sophia Qureshi remains an inspiration as a representation of bravery, leadership, and commitment. Gujarat is proud of Sofia's accomplishments and contributions to national security, which are highlighted by her journey from Vadodara to the international arena of military diplomacy.

