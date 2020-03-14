11 people killed, 3 injured after trailer truck collides with jeep in Rajasthan 

A massive collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Saturday claimed eleven lives and three people sustained injuries. The accident occurred on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan: 11 people killed, 3 injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district pic.twitter.com/QAyQTSVPcb— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020
On Friday, three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli. The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.
