Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
11 people killed, 3 injured after trailer truck collides with jeep in Rajasthan

A massive collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Saturday claimed eleven lives and three people sustained injuries

New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 10:33 IST
A massive collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Saturday claimed eleven lives and three people sustained injuries. The accident occurred on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. 

On Friday, three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli. The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. 

(With inputs from ANI)

