Image Source : ANI 11 people killed, 3 injured after trailer truck collides with jeep in Rajasthan

A massive collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Saturday claimed eleven lives and three people sustained injuries. The accident occurred on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: 11 people killed, 3 injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district pic.twitter.com/QAyQTSVPcb — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

On Friday, three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli. The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

More to follow.

(With inputs from ANI)