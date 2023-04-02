College student in Kashmir wins hearts, handwrites the Quran

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 22-year-old college student first memorized the holy book and later wrote down the whole Quran in four months

Kashmir: A young calligrapher from a remote area from Anderwan region in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has touched hearts of people by hand writing the Islamic holy book Quran. Salima attributes her passion for writing the Holy Book to the religious atmosphere in her home and her family’s emphasis on studying and mastering the Holy Quran.

The 22-year-old college student first memorized the holy book and later wrote down the whole Quran in four months. Salima has set an example by handwriting a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu translation.

"My family has been very supportive"

Salima said she has learned the Quran from many clerics and has memorized it by heart. “My family has been very supportive and they provided me with everything I needed to complete the work,” she said.

“I have not got any training in scripting nor have I written anything before. I randomly decided to write the Quran Sharif. I did not learn calligraphy. But I wrote this. I am so grateful to Allah, who gave me the capability of writing the Holy Quran Salima added that “my grandparents were keen to see me doing this work,” Salima said. She further said that some Ulemas (religious leaders with scholarly knowledge) guided her.

"We are proud of her"

Her parents said it is a proud moment for them and the whole locality. “Remaining connected with one’s religion in today’s era is rare. We are proud of her,” said her parents.

