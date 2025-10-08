Coldrif cough syrup tragedy: Madhya Pradesh SIT probes factory linked to child deaths | Check details Coldrif cough syrup tragedy: The SIT also visited the drug company’s registered address in Chennai to gather further details. According to officials, the owner of the company had left the premises three days earlier.

Chennai:

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh has launched a probe into the deaths of several children, allegedly caused by the consumption of a toxic cough syrup. The seven-member team, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was constituted after alarming reports surfaced from Chhindwara district, where children reportedly died from kidney failure linked to the syrup.

Inspection at Tamil Nadu factory

On Wednesday, the SIT visited the factory of the cough syrup manufacturer near Chennai. The unit, which produced the syrup under the brand name Coldrif, was sealed as part of the investigation. Tamil Nadu police assisted the Madhya Pradesh team in inspecting the site and collecting evidence.

Visit to registered office

The SIT also visited the drug company’s registered address in Chennai to gather further details. According to officials, the owner of the company had left the premises three days earlier. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the office in an effort to trace his movements and understand the chain of operations involved in the supply of the contaminated syrup.

Contaminated syrup confirmed

Preliminary reports from the Food Safety and Drug Administration department confirmed that samples of the cough syrup collected from the factory in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram, were adulterated. The findings prompted the Tamil Nadu government to immediately order a production halt and subsequently impose a statewide ban on Coldrif from October 1. Authorities also began removing all existing stocks of the syrup from the market.

Death toll and statewide concern

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced on October 7 (Tuesday) that at least 20 children in the state had died as a result of kidney failure after consuming the syrup. The contaminated product was reportedly being supplied not only to Madhya Pradesh but also to Rajasthan, Puducherry, and other regions, raising concerns about broader public health implications.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation continues as state and national authorities coordinate efforts to identify those responsible and ensure accountability. The focus remains on uncovering the supply chain, verifying lapses in quality control, and preventing future tragedies caused by unsafe pharmaceutical products.