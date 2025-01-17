Coldplay concerts: Western Railway to run 2 special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on these dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coldplay concerts: Western Railway to run 2 special trains between Mumbai, Ahmedabad on these dates.

Coldplay concerts: Two special trains being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday) by Western Railway are set to provide relief for those wanting to attend concerts of renowned rock band Coldplay amid skyrocketing airfares between the two cities.

An official on Thursday (January 16) said though the two trains are winter specials as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

"Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15 am and reach Ahmedabad at 2:00 pm on January 25 and at 1:00 pm on January 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40 am. The second train will depart on January 27 at 00:50 am and arrive at 8:30 am," the official said.

These trains will halt (in both directions) at-

Borivali Vapi Udhna Surat Bharuch Vadodara Gertapur

Other officials said airfares have soared between the metropolis and Gujarat's largest city due to the concerts, while trains on the route are also full. Even these two winter specials might not be sufficient if the popularity of Coldplay and the past experience of the railways with the cricket World Cup were anything to go by, these officials pointed out.

"The suburban locals booked as FTR will be operated between Goregaon and Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on all three days of Coldplay concert. The suburban trains will depart from Goregaon at 2 pm on January 18 and 19, and reach Nerul at 3:23 pm via Wadala road station. They will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am," he said.

Route of suburban local train for Coldplay concerts

"On January 21, a suburban local will depart at 2.50 pm and reach Nerul at 6.18 pm. In the return direction, it will depart from Nerul at 10.50 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.15 am. The booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, Jainagar stations in both directions," the official said.

The Western Railway official said tickets of the special train are being booked through Book My Show, but they are not aware if only ticket holders will be able to travel on the trains or general public can board those.