Cold wave to subside from January 10 night onwards in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi.

Delhi weather: Cold wave and cold day conditions that have gripped Delhi-NCR and parts of north India for several days now will subside from January 10 night onwards, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather department said that they are waiting for new western disturbances that will impact the weather from January 10 onwards.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on 10 January, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celcius over many parts of northwest India after 2 days."

