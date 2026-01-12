Cold wave tightens grip on North India, IMD warns of freezing nights and dense fog The IMD has also warned of dense fog conditions in Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

New Delhi:

Many parts of northern India are set to remain in the grip of biting cold as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for the next few days. According to the latest bulletin released on Sunday, states including Delhi and the National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions. The IMD said the chilling trend is expected to continue through Tuesday, with some regions likely to face prolonged spells of extreme cold later in the week.

Severe cold at isolated places

As per the IMD’s forecast, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttarakhand may also witness cold wave conditions on Monday.

The cold spell is forecast to persist on Tuesday in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. In Jharkhand, the cold wave may extend till Thursday, the weather office said.

Plains colder than hill stations

In a striking contrast, temperatures in several northern plains have dipped below those in hill cities such as Shimla. The IMD has forecast maximum and minimum temperatures of around 16°C and 9°C respectively for Shimla on Monday.

Delhi, however, is likely to experience a sharper chill, with minimum temperatures predicted to fall to between 3°C and 4.2°C. The national capital’s maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 18°C to 20°C. While districts like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh have not been issued any further warnings for the rest of the week, Delhi is expected to remain under cold wave conditions for the next two days, followed by partly cloudy skies.

Dense fog to disrupt daily life

Though no significant rainfall or snowfall is predicted over the next six days, dense fog is likely to add to winter woes. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience dense fog on Monday.

The IMD has also warned of dense fog conditions in Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. These conditions are expected to persist till Thursday, January 15, potentially affecting road, rail and air travel.

Health and agriculture at risk

The weather department cautioned that cold wave and severe cold wave conditions could have wide-ranging impacts on health and livelihoods. Prolonged exposure to cold increases the risk of ailments such as flu, running or blocked nose, and nosebleeds.

Shivering, the IMD warned, is an early sign of the body losing heat and should not be ignored. People are advised to seek shelter indoors when exposed to extreme cold.

There is also a heightened risk of frostbite, particularly on exposed body parts like fingers, toes, nose and earlobes. In severe cases, the skin may turn pale, hard and numb, eventually developing black blisters conditions that require immediate medical attention.

Beyond health concerns, the IMD noted that the cold wave could impact agriculture, crops, livestock, water supply, transport services and even the power sector in some regions.