Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Cold wave sweeps parts of Kashmir valley; Leh records minus 14.2°C.

Highlights Mercury in the world famous resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius

The gateway town of Kashmir, Qazigund, had a low of minus 3.2°C on Friday

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6°C

The cold wave conditions intensified in Jammu and Kashmir as mercury slipped to minus 3.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Friday. The minimum temperature recorded was second lowest today in the capital city so far during winter season.

The interior parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar were frozen as the temperature dropped to the season second lowest today. Several boatmen at Dal Lake were seen breaking the frozen parts of ice to make way for their 'shikaras' (wooden boat).

The mercury in the world-famous resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 8.6. The gateway town of Kashmir, Qazigund, had a low of minus 3.2°C on Friday.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6°C. While, the Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 14.2°C while the Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 11.6°C today.

Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 17.9.

The weatherman has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas.

Additionally, there is also possibility of “moderate to heavy” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 23 to 25.

ALSO READ: J&K: Srinagar records coldest night of season

ALSO READ: Srinagar records season’s coldest night; Pahalgam, Kupwara see sub-zero temperature

Latest India News