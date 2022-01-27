Cold wave sweeps parts of Kashmir valley; Drass records minus 25.6°C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A snow clearing machine removes snow from a road during fresh snowfall in Tangmarg, near Srinagar on Jan 22, 2022.

The minimum temperatures dropped several notches below the freezing point on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to clear night sky as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 48 hours.

An official of the IMD said due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further below the freezing point in the two UTs during the next 48 hours.

There is estimation of cloudy weather in J&K with moderate to dense fog in plains of Jammu till January 29. On January 30, there is possibility of light rain as well as snowfall.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, had recorded minus 1.3, Pahalgam minus 10.9 and Gulmarg minus 10.0 as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 25.6, Leh minus 13.9 and Kargil minus 17.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.5, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 0.9, Banihal minus 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Also, Kupwara town in North Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4°C and Kokernag (south Kashmir) recorded a low of minus 4.3°C.

The Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

