Cold wave batters Delhi-NCR as temperature dips further in north India

Cold weather grips the entire north region

Cold wave swept through north India region as Chandigarh records 2.8 degrees Celsius and Delhi- 5.3 degrees Celsius. The cold weather conditions prevailed in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that severe cold will continue in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh for next few days.

In the next 48 hours, the temperature in Delhi may fall to 4 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

"Severe cold reported at most places in Punjab while it was a cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh", said IMD in a tweet.

However, it made a slow climb as the day progressed to settle at a maximum of 16.2 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Delhi will continue to be in the grip of a cold wave on Monday as well.

The IMD has predicted dense fog in the national capital, and a cold morning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a fog warning for the next five days for Punjab.

The dense to very dense fog conditions have been predicted to prevail in many pockets of Punjab in the next two days.

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will see a cold wave from Sunday, while a severe cold wave may be experienced in western and eastern Rajasthan for the next five days.

