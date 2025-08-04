Cockroaches found on Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, passengers shifted to other seats Air India said that during the flight’s scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, the ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue, and the same aircraft subsequently departed on time for Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Some cockroaches were found on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, the airline said and added that the small cockroaches were first noticed by two passengers on board the flight, which had a halt in Kolkata.

Two passengers were moved to different seats

Later, the two passengers were moved to different seats, and the aircraft was deeply cleaned during its layover in Kolkata. The incident was reported on flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata.

“On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter. During the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue. The same aircraft subsequently departed in time for Mumbai. Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations,” Air India spokesperson said.

Ground crew promptly conducted deep cleaning process

In a similar incident, Air India’s flight AI349, which was scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on August 3, was cancelled due to a “maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification", the airline said in a statement.

Making every possible effort to minimise inconvenience: Air India

Making “every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience" caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption, it said. Arrangements were made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest, it said.

Earlier in the day, passengers who were scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on Air India’s flight AI500 faced unexpected disruptions as the airline cancelled the service due to a technical issue.

The airline stated abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground as the reason behind the cancellation.

Air India in a statement said, “Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on August 3 has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on the ground prior to the departure."

