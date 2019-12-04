Cobra chases biker for 2 kms after he accidentally runs over reptile's tail

Image Source : PTI Cobra chases man on bike in Uttar Pradesh

A man from Uttar Pradesh was chased by a cobra after he accidentally ran over the reptile's tail while riding his motorbike. The incident was reported from Jalaun district of the state, where the young man was chased for almost two kilometers. Identified as Guddu Pachauri, the man on the motorbike sped away after he saw the cobra chasing him.

Finally, seeing the snake almost snapping at his heels, Guddu got terrified and ran away, leaving his bike on the road.

The cobra sat on the bike for over an hour and a huge crowd collected at the spot. As soon as anyone would try to approach the bike, the cobra would hiss menacingly.

After about an hour when the cobra refused to move away, the crowd started pelting stones at the reptile. The reptile then quietly slipped away and the people heaved a sigh of relief.

Guddu, however, said that he was still apprehensive that the reptile would take its revenge.

