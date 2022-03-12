Coast Guard rescues stranded crew of cargo ship in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Coast Guard rescues stranded crew of cargo ship

The Indian Coast Guard said it rescued the eight-member crew of a merchant vessel on Saturday after it got stranded 18 nautical miles off Beypore in Kozhikode district of Kerala. The Coast Guard was alerted by a distress call from MSV Bilal which reported water ingress and engine failure while proceeding to Lakshadweep.

"On ascertaining that the water ingress has resulted in engine breakdown warranting immediate repairs, the MSV was taken under tow by the Coast Guard ship to place of refuge in coordination with the CG interceptor boat," a press release from the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard ship 'Vikram' responded to the call and provided assistance. Also, interceptor boat C-404 on patrol was diverted for augmented support, the release said. Considering the situation, Vikram deployed a technical team and boarded the stranded MSV for situational assessment.

