Image Source : FILE/PTI CNG, PNG prices in Delhi revised. Check new rates

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi have been revised. Indraprastha Gas Limited, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday announced the revised price.

The revised CNG price in the national capital is now Rs 43.40 per kg while the new PNG price is Rs 28.41 per standard cubic meter (including VAT).

The new rates will be applicable from Tuesday 6 am onward.

READ MORE: CNG price cut by Rs 1.53/kg in Delhi

READ MORE: Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor

Latest India News