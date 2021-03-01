Monday, March 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CNG, PNG prices in Delhi revised. Check new rates

CNG, PNG prices in Delhi revised. Check new rates

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi have been revised. Indraprastha Gas Limited, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday announced the revised price.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2021 23:06 IST
cng price revised, png price revised, cng price delhi, png price delhi, new rates cng, png new rates
Image Source : FILE/PTI

CNG, PNG prices in Delhi revised. Check new rates

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi have been revised. Indraprastha Gas Limited, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday announced the revised price.

The revised CNG price in the national capital is now Rs 43.40 per kg while the new PNG price is Rs 28.41 per standard cubic meter (including VAT). 

The new rates will be applicable from Tuesday 6 am onward.

READ MORE: CNG price cut by Rs 1.53/kg in Delhi

READ MORE: Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News