CM Yogi’s warning to UP electricity boards: No tripping, overbilling, unnecessary outages will be tolerated CM Yogi voiced serious concern over continued complaints of power tripping and instructed officials to carry out detailed technical inspections of every feeder, promptly identify vulnerable spots, and ensure immediate corrective action.

Lucknow:

In a high-level review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh energy department on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made it clear that electricity supply is no longer just a technical or administrative matter, but a direct reflection of public trust and the government’s sensitivity. He said that issues like tripping, overbilling, and unnecessary power cuts will not be tolerated under any circumstances and must be resolved on priority.

The directions came after the chief minister was informed that in June 2025, the state met a record peak power demand of 31,486 megawatts. During this time, 16,930 million units of electricity were supplied. Despite a sharp and unexpected rise in consumption due to high humidity and temperature, the state managed to provide an average of 24 hours of electricity in urban areas, 21.5 hours at the tehsil level, and 18 hours in rural regions.

CM expresses displeasure over frequent tripping

CM Yogi expressed strong displeasure over persistent complaints of power tripping. He directed officials to conduct thorough technical inspections of each feeder, identify weak points, and fix them immediately. Where required, transformer capacities must be increased to avoid overloading. He also stressed that complaints from the field must be addressed in a time-bound manner so that people experience visible improvements.

No shortage of funds or resources, fix the system: CM

Stating that there is no shortage of funds, power or infrastructure, the CM said the government has provided record allocations for electricity generation, transmission and distribution. “Negligence at any level will not be tolerated,” he warned. After reviewing the supply status from the managing directors of all DISCOMs, he instructed that accountability must be ensured at every level.

On billing issues

On billing issues, the Chief Minister said, “Every consumer must receive a clear and accurate bill on time every month. False billing or overbilling breaks public trust and damages the department’s credibility. This must not happen under any condition.” He was informed that 31 lakh consumers have been covered under the smart metering system so far, and the rollout is being rapidly extended to the block level.

CM Yogi directed that technical and commercial losses (line losses) must be reduced in a phased manner. Each DISCOM should design and implement concrete strategies at its own level. He also stressed the need to accelerate the modernisation of transmission and distribution systems wherever necessary.

Power generation capacity to cross 16,000 MW

Reviewing the power generation scenario, officials informed the CM that the current capacity of the state stands at 11,595 MW, comprising thermal, hydro, renewable and central government sources. With upcoming projects like Ghatampur and Meja, this capacity is expected to exceed 16,000 MW over the next two years. CM Yogi asked for strict monitoring and timely completion of these projects.