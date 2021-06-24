Yogi Adityanath terms Mission June vaccination drive a success, says, ‘reached target before deadline’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI He also encouraged more people to get vaccinated. “You too should take the 'vaccine of victory' without any delay," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state has already vaccinated one crore people.

Lauding the collective efforts of his government, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh had set a target of immunization of one crore people in the month of June. However, through organized efforts, the target was accomplished today, 6 days before the deadline. So far, more than 02.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered. “

He also encouraged more people to get vaccinated. “You too should take the 'vaccine of victory' without any delay," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched ‘Mission June’ campaign, a massive vaccination campaign which aimed at inoculating over one crore people in the state against Covid-19 in June.

As part of the campaign, a special vaccination drive was held across the state for drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers from June 15 since they interact with many people daily as part of their work.

The state government has already set up special vaccination camps for journalists, government employees and members of the judiciary in each district – one for the district court, two for government employees, and one for the media personnel.

